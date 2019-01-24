Talos Energy lauds results at Zama appraisal well offshore Mexico

  • Talos Energy (TALO +2.6%) says it hit 152 meters of net pay above the oil-water contact while drilling the Zama appraisal well, testing the giant Zama discovery offshore Mexico.
  • The Zama-2 appraisal well is the first of three appraisal penetrations drilled by Talos and partners Sierra Oil & Gas and Premier Oil to better define the resource potential of the Zama discovery, a 2B-barrel find discovered in 2017.
  • Talos says the tested section of the reservoir has similar or better rock properties compared to the Zama-1 discovery well and that the pressure information indicates connectivity to Zama-1.
