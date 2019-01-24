Banc of California (BANC -5.4% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 7.3% Y/Y to $73.13M.

Core deposit balances were flat for the quarter where full year core deposit balances grew 10% Y/Y to $6.2B.

Held for investment loans increased by $448M during the quarter to $7.7B where, loan portfolio growth for the full year was 16%.

Gross loan commitment originations totaled $1B for Q4 at an average production yield of 5.26%.

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio at quarter end of 9.53%, compared to 9.80% at the prior quarter end and 9.92% a year ago.

Previously: Banc of California misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (Jan. 24)