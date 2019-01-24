PG&E bankruptcy not ideal on inverse condemnation outlook, Citi says

PG&E's (PCG -6% ) bankruptcy filing had seemed like the right call but it may not be the ideal route if inverse condemnation is not addressed, Citi analyst Praful Mehta says.

Citi's note comes after a call last week with lawyers from Holland & Knight, who expressed "skepticism" that inverse condemnation can be addressed via Chapter 11.

Citi, which rates PCG at Neutral with an $11 price target, thinks the utility's rationale for bankruptcy protection includes removing an overhang of the long process to settle and recover damages related to 2017-18 wildfires and to circumvent a slow moving California Public Utilities Commission.

Source: Bloomberg First Word