InspireMD's CGuard shows encouraging action versus Abbott stent

Preliminary data from an investigator-initiated study, SIBERIA, evaluating InspireMD's (NSPR -1.4% ) CGuard Embolic Prevention System for the prevention of stroke related to carotid artery disease showed a greater treatment effect compared to Abbott's (ABT +0.2% ) AcculInk stent. The results were presented at the Leipzig Interventional Course in Germany.

The rate of multiple lesions in the brain favored CGuard (16% vs. 44%) as did the incidence of large cerebral lesions (24% vs. 40%). There were no major adverse clinical events after 30 days in the CGuard group compared to 12% in the AcculInk arm.