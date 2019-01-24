Kudlow suggests strong January jobs number

Speaking on Fox News, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow says the January payroll print may show "significant" gains. And how might he know this so far ahead of the report? Kudlow references half-century lows in initial jobless claims and says furloughed federal workers will be counted - at least in the establishment survey.

Kudlow also brushed aside Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' earlier comment that the U.S. and China were "miles" away from a trade agreement.

The Dow and S&P 500 remain little-changed on the session, and the Nasdaq is up 0.5%.