Canadian crude-by-rail loadings jump to new record

Canadian crude-by-rail loadings hit a record 356K bbl/day in the week ended Jan. 11, up from a daily average of 296K bbl/day last month, Bloomberg reports, even as heavy Western Canadian Select’s discount to the U.S. benchmark reaches a level that makes rail transport inefficient.

Enbridge (ENB -0.3% ), operator of Canada's largest crude export pipeline network, said this week it would ease pipeline rationing a bit in February, while Canadian Pacific Railway (CP +3.2% ), one of two rail companies operating in Western Canada, says it may aim for a 120K-car annual load rate.

U.S. demand for heavy Canadian crude could rise as the crisis between the U.S. and Venezuela worsens; Western Canadian Select crude’s discount to futures narrowed by $1.75/bbl to $9.25/bbl yesterday amid the potential imposition of U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan crude, which is similar to heavy Canadian oil.

Relevant tickers include SU, IMO, CVE, CNQ, ENB, ECA, TRP, CPG, BTE, ERF, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF