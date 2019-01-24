Hollywood studios uneasy over Netflix
Jan. 24, 2019 12:39 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)NFLXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Netflix (NFLX +1.6%) draws more criticism in Hollywood for its practice of selectively releasing ratings information on its movies and series.
- The Los Angeles Times reports that major studios are complaining that the streamer's lack of transparency gives it an unfair competitive advantage.
- Netflix isn't expected to bend to the pressure from the studios, especially with the company not facing any demands for ratings data from advertisers. The lack of public ratings data also gives Netflix some leverage in content deal negotiations.
- In an ironic twist to the issue, earlier this week Netflix joined the Motion Pictures Association of America.
- Previously: Netflix welcomed to club with MPAA admission (Jan. 22)