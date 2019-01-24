Adtran +9.2% as Q4 revenue tops consensus

Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) is up 9.2% today and at a two-month high after it posted a wider loss than expected but beat revenue expectations with its Q4 report.

Gross profit fell 6% to $55.4M, but after provisions for investment losses and income taxes, net loss narrowed to $8.45M from a year-ago loss of $11.1M.

Non-GAAP EPS swung to a loss of $0.12 vs. year-ago gains of $0.05; the company saw a loss in other income of $6.8M due to unrealized losses in equity investments due to market volatility.

“Operating results for the final quarter of 2018 came in largely as expected with strong international revenue growth and an increase in U.S. tier 1 sales allowing the company to offset its normal sequential seasonal trend," says CEO Tom Stanton.

Sales breakout: Products, $116.9M (up 22%); Services, $23.2M (down 25.2%).

