ChemoCentryx withdraws conditional approval application for avacopan in Europe

Jan. 24, 2019 12:45 PM ETChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)CCXI, GLLNY, FMSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • ChemoCentryx (CCXI +0.3%) has withdrawn its marketing application in Europe seeking conditional approval for avacopan (formerly CCX168) for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis, an autoimmune disorder characterized by the inflammation and destruction of small vessels. The filing was submitted a year ago based on Phase 2 data. Instead, it will wait for topline results from a larger Phase 3 trial called ADVOCATE, expected in Q4.
  • It plans to file marketing applications seeking full (unconditional) approval in the U.S. and EU in 2020.
  • The product will be marketed in the EU by licensee Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint venture between Swiss drugmaker Galenica (OTC:GLLNY) and Fresenius Medical Care (FMS -1%).
