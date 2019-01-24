ChemoCentryx withdraws conditional approval application for avacopan in Europe
- ChemoCentryx (CCXI +0.3%) has withdrawn its marketing application in Europe seeking conditional approval for avacopan (formerly CCX168) for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis, an autoimmune disorder characterized by the inflammation and destruction of small vessels. The filing was submitted a year ago based on Phase 2 data. Instead, it will wait for topline results from a larger Phase 3 trial called ADVOCATE, expected in Q4.
- It plans to file marketing applications seeking full (unconditional) approval in the U.S. and EU in 2020.
- The product will be marketed in the EU by licensee Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint venture between Swiss drugmaker Galenica (OTC:GLLNY) and Fresenius Medical Care (FMS -1%).