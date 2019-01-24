European Commission OKs expanded use for Clovis' Rubraca; shares up 4%
Jan. 24, 2019 12:57 PM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)CLVSBy: Douglas W. House
- Clovis Oncology (CLVS +4%) is up on below-average volume in response to the approval of Rubraca (rucaparib) in Europe for the maintenance treatment of adult women with platinum-sensitive relapsed high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in response (complete or partial) to platinum-based chemotherapy, regardless of BRCA status.
- Rubraca was first approved in the EU in May 2018 for adult women with platinum sensitive, relapsed or progressive, BRCA mutated (germline and/or somatic), high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who have been treated with two or more prior lines of platinum based chemotherapy, and who are unable to tolerate further platinum based chemotherapy.