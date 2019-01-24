Microsoft acquires open-source software company

Microsoft (MSFT -1.1% ) acquires Citus Data, a company that commercializes the open-source database software PostgreSQL. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Microsoft has worked to improve its open-source bona fides since last year's $7.5B GitHub acquisition.

Citus Data has a version of the software hosted on Amazon Web Services, but that could end with the deal.

Key quote from the announcement blog post: "Working together, we will accelerate the delivery of key, enterprise-ready features from Azure to PostgreSQL and enable critical PostgreSQL workloads to run on Azure with confidence. We continue to be energized by building on our promise around Azure as the most comprehensive cloud to run open source and proprietary workloads at any scale and look forward to working with the PostgreSQL community to accelerate innovation to customers."