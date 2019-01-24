GOP lawmaker questions Deutsche Bank amid money-laundering probes

Now it's the U.S. Congress asking Deutsche Bank (DB -2.7% ) what it's been doing to bolster money-laundering safeguards.

Representative Patrick McHenry, a Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, sent a letter Thursday to CEO Christian Sewing, requesting documents that would show what internal and independent reviews have revealed about how the bank tries to prevent illicit transactions, Bloomberg reports.

“It is critically important for the American public to have confidence Deutsche Bank is adequately addressing the vulnerabilities that allowed billions of dollars tied to criminal activities to move through the international banking system,” McHenry said in the letter

Deutsche Bank says it's "committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations."

