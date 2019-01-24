Tobacco stocks in downtrend

Tobacco stocks are trading lower again on near-term concerns over earnings potential. The weakness started yesterday with a downgrade on Altria (MO -4.7% ) from Morgan Stanley and has accelerated today with a gloomy note from Jefferies warning on slower buyback activity and reduced leverage levels, per Bloomberg.

Earlier this week, Wells Fargo pointed to Nielsen data showing that cigarette industry volume moderated in the latest 4-week period to -5.0% from -6.7% for the 12-week view.