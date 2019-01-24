Wells Fargo positive on Delphi Technologies' balance sheet moves
Jan. 24, 2019 Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)
- Wells Fargo weighs in on Delphi Technologies' (DLPH +0.9%) decision to suspend its dividend and authorize $200M in share buybacks through 2021.
- The firm says the moves were the right decision as they provide needed balance sheet flexibility for Delphi.
- "Optically, it won't be good for the stock near term. However, those that have followed the story closely shouldn't be surprised given the company's outlook for flattish free cash flow in 2019. On an annual basis, the company saves ~$60M in cash annually," notes WF.
- The Wells analyst team still sees good enterprise value with Delphi and thinks the end of company specific negative data points is near. Shares are rated at Market Perform.
