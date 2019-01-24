U.S. stocks mixed as tech thrives, consumer staples slump

Major U.S. stock averages are mixed in afternoon New York trading as the U.S. partial government drags on in its 34th day and the U.S. and China appear still "miles" apart on a trade deal.

On the bright side, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says January payroll data may show "significant" gains.

S&P 500 -0.2% , Nasdaq +0.3% , and Dow -0.4% .

Out of 11 S&P 500 sectors, information tech ( +0.5% ), energy ( +0.4% ), industrials ( +0.2% ), and real estate ( +0.04% ) are in the green.

Consumer staples ( -1.9% ) and healthcare ( -1.2% ) declining the most.

Notable decliners: Procter & Gamble ( -1.5% ), Altria Group ( -4.6% ), Pfizer ( -3.1% ), and Merck ( -3.1% ).

Semiconductor stocks get a boost from a crop of positive earnings reports; Applied Materials ( +8.9% ), Intel ( +3.0% ), Texas Instruments ( +5.0% ), and Nvidia ( +5.1% ).

Oil rises 1.0% to $53.16 per barrel.

10-year Treasurys rise, pushing yield down almost 4 basis points to 2.705%.

Dollar Index bumps up 0.5% to 96.62.

