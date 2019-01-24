Magellan eyes Freeport, Texas for potential crude export terminal
- Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +1.3%) says it has started talks with companies developing crude transportation assets in Freeport, Tex., as it considers building a U.S. crude export terminal there instead of its previously planned spot off Corpus Christi.
- MMP is still actively exploring construction of a Corpus Christi facility but has begun considering options including an offshore terminal off Freeport, closer to its crude storage and terminal assets in Houston, Senior VP Mark Roles says at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston.
- MMP’s potential Corpus Christi terminal would be capable of loading as much as 1.5M bbl/day onto supertankers and would have room for as much as 20M barrels of storage capacity.
- But a Freeport facility would put MMP in competition with a joint proposal from Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Oiltanking Partners for an offshore facility that would load 2M bbl/day (bpd) onto supertankers 80 miles offshore.