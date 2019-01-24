NYC halts Bombardier new train deliveries until defects fixed - Reuters

Jan. 24, 2019 2:30 PM ETBombardier Inc. (BDRAF)BDRAF, BDRBFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • New York City Transit will stop taking new train car deliveries from Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) until it fixes existing cars, as the company faces pressure to improve performance at its rail unit, Reuters reports.
  • NYC Transit Pres. Andy Byford told a Metropolitan Transportation Authority committee meeting this week that Bombardier is not making a case to win future rail contracts in light of performance problems and delivery delays on the 300-subway car order, according to the report.
  • Bombardier has made progress in meeting its latest delivery schedule on the ~US$600M order, but several of its R179 subway cars reportedly were pulled from service recently, partly because of air compressor software defects.
