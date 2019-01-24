AbbVie Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (+31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.37B (+8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ABBV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.