Colgate-Palmolive Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.78B (-2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.

What to watch: Keep an eye on Colgate-Palmolive's organic sales mark and gross margin rate after price hikes helped P&G with both metrics earlier this week. Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to report organic sales growth of 1.2% and a gross margin rate of 59.6% of sales.