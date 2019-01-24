NextEra Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2019 5:30 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.53 (+22.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.97B (+23.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.