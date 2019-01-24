D. R. Horton Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+59.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.44B (+3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DHI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.