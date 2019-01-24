Ameris Bancorp Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+46.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130.94M (+40.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ABCB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.