Pessimism at Davos may be a contra-indicator: Minerd
Jan. 24, 2019 2:49 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- With many financial prognosticators at the World Economic Forum is Davos sound warnings about more muted growth ahead and possible recession, Guggenheim Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd says the mood at the World Economic Forum in Davos may be a contra-indicator.
- "While I concur with my colleagues here in Davos that a synchronized global slowdown is underway, fears of recession are overblown," he writes in a commentary.
- But he sees the outlook brightening as policymakers wake up to risks arising from trade tensions and rising nationalism.
- "The amber lights flashing in Davos are signaling the consensus view that global growth is slowing," he sums up. "Given past experience, this may be the signal that the economy is likely to re-accelerate soon and that the party in risk assets continues."
