Endeavour Silver sees ~10% production drop in 2019

Jan. 24, 2019 2:58 PM ETEndeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)EXKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Endeavour Silver (EXK -1%) says it expects FY 2019 consolidated silver and gold production will come in ~10% lower than 2018.
  • EXK forecasts silver production of 4.4M-5.2M oz. and gold production of 46.2K-52.2K oz., with silver equiv. production of 8.1M-9.4M oz. using a 80:1 silver-to-gold ratio.
  • EXK estimates its consolidated cash cost will be slightly higher Y/Y at $8.50-$9.50/oz. silver and its all-in sustaining cost will be equal to or slightly lower at $15-$16/oz., both net of the gold byproduct credit.
  • EXK says it plans to invest $20.6M on capital projects during 2019, primarily on sustaining capital at its four operating mines.
  • Earlier: Endeavour Silver Q4 production falls 4%, full-year output misses guidance (Jan. 10)
