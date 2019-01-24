China to grant more licenses to Wall Street Banks in six months: Bloomberg
Jan. 24, 2019
- A senior Chinese regulator says more approvals will be given within the next six months to multinational banks seeking majority stakes in their local securities arms, Bloomberg reports.
- "We do have a few companies in the process of applying for 51%," said Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. "In the next six months you will see more licenses being granted."
- UBS Group (UBS +0.1%) was the first foreign company to get approval for a majority stake in a local securities venture. Nomura Holdings (NMR +1.2%) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.2%) have also filed applications.