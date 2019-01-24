Bipartisan $3B plan agreed for Dominion Virginia coal ash cleanup

Jan. 24, 2019 3:17 PM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)DBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Virginia Gov. Northam and a bipartisan group of lawmakers announce agreement on a $3B plan requiring Dominion Energy (D -1%) to clean up more than 27M cubic yards of coal ash stored in unlined pits at four sites around the state.
  • Lawmakers say the plan would require Dominion to excavate toxic coal ash from unlined and leaky storage ponds along the James, Elizabeth and Potomac rivers and recycle at least 25% to “beneficial use” as bricks or concrete, and store the rest in permitted, lined landfills.
  • The plan aims to limit the amount of removal costs passed on to ratepayers, who eventually would pay ~$5 more per month.
