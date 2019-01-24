Two plans to end shutdown fail in Senate (update)
- A Republican-backed bill to fund the government and a border wall failed to get the 60 votes needed in the Senate to advance the bill.
- Following the GOP-backed bill, the Senate voted on a Democratic proposal to fund the government through Feb. 8. That bill doesn't include money for the wall. It, too, failed.
- President Donald Trump insists on getting funding for a barrier at the southern border before coming to an agreement on funding the government, while Democrats and some Republicans say Trump should temporarily open the government while the two sides negotiate a broader agreement on immigration.
