The economy may not recover some shutdown losses: JPMorgan's Erdoes

The longer the government shutdown continues, the more it will affect the U.S. economy, and it may not completely snap back once the shutdown ends, JPMorgan (JPM +0.1% ) Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes tells Yahoo Finance.

For example, a family that skipped dining out last week because they didn't have the money isn't likely to eat at restaurants twice the next week when they do have the funds.

"A lot of those things are expenditures that are not going to happen,” Erdoes said. “That’s going to have a weight on the GDP of the U.S."

Also the longer the shutdown lasts, the more uncertain businesses may be in planning expansions or other investments.

"I think the longer it goes, the longer you’ll get a wait-and-see from both CEOs of corporations and individuals," she said.

