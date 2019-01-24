Google turns to Supreme Court in Oracle case

Jan. 24, 2019 3:55 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, GOOGL, ORCLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor21 Comments
  • Google (GOOG -0.2%)(GOOGL -0.1%) has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the billion-dollar copyright case brought by Oracle (ORCL -0.1%).
  • Google wants the court to say the company's use of Oracle's Java APIs to create the Android OS was allowed under U.S. copyright law.
  • The original case stretches back to 2010, and a jury cleared Google of violations in 2016. But an appeals court reversed that ruling early last year, setting the stage for a jury trial to determine monetary damages.
  • Google calls the appeals court decision a “devastating one-two punch at the software industry."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.