Google turns to Supreme Court in Oracle case
Jan. 24, 2019 3:55 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, GOOGL, ORCLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Google (GOOG -0.2%)(GOOGL -0.1%) has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the billion-dollar copyright case brought by Oracle (ORCL -0.1%).
- Google wants the court to say the company's use of Oracle's Java APIs to create the Android OS was allowed under U.S. copyright law.
- The original case stretches back to 2010, and a jury cleared Google of violations in 2016. But an appeals court reversed that ruling early last year, setting the stage for a jury trial to determine monetary damages.
- Google calls the appeals court decision a “devastating one-two punch at the software industry."