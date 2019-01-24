Engie, Canadian pension fund seek $8B loan for Petrobras pipeline - Reuters
Jan. 24, 2019 3:59 PM ETENGIE SA (ENGIY)ENGIY, PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- French utility Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec are raising a loan of as much as US$8B to back the purchase of the TAG natural gas pipeline system in Brazil from Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Reuters reports, citing banking sources.
- Engie and CDPQ reportedly are talking to at least eight international banks including BNP Paribas, Mizuho and Sumitomo Bank, and Brazilian banks Itaú Unibanco, Banco do Brasil and Bradesco also are expected to commit to the financing.
- Loans for Latin American companies usually have maturities of 3-5 years, so the 8-10 year maturity expected for the new financing packaging would show confidence in the credit, according to the report.