Bottom line shines at Norfolk Southern

Jan. 24, 2019 4:16 PM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)NSCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) reports Q4 EPS that topped every estimate turned in by analysts on a 9% jump in railway operating revenue.
  • Coal revenue was up 7.3% to $457M, while intermodal revenue increased 13.1% to $698M. Merchandise revenue rose 6.9% to $1.68B.
  • Net income was reported at $702M for the quarter.
  • CEO update: "Our confidence to deliver improved value to our shareholders – as underscored by our recently announced dividend increase – is heightened by NS' momentum heading into 2019 and by an array of initiatives to serve customers better and operate more efficiently."
  • Previously: Norfolk Southern beats by $0.26, beats on revenue (Jan. 24)
