E*Trade Financial slides 2.4% as Q4 revenue misses

E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) falls 2.4% in after-hours trading Q4 revenue of $735M falls short of the average analyst estimate of $743.9M; compares with $720M in Q3 and $637M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.03, in-line with consensus estimate, increased from EPS of $1.00 in Q3 and 48 cents a year ago.

Q4 daily average revenue trades of 295,692, up 11% from Q3 and up 25% from Q4 2017; average commission per trade of $6.66 fell 5% from Q3 and 10% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 48%, unchanged from Q3, up from 43% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted return on common equity of 18% vs. 16% in Q3 and 7% in the year ago quarter.

Q4 net new brokerage accounts of 947K; excluding acquisition of Capital One brokerage accounts, the number is 35K.

Common equity book value per share $23.83 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $23.67 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: E*TRADE Financial EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Jan. 24)