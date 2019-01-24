Starbucks rallies after profit view impresses

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) rallies after the restaurant operator posts strong FQ1 results.

Global comparable store sales rose 4.0% during the quarter to top the +2.9% consensus estimate. Ticket/pricing added 3 percentage points to growth during the quarter.

Global comparable sales by region: Americas +4% vs +3.2% expected, China/Asia-Pacific +3% vs. +1.5% consensus, EMEA -1% vs. +1.9% consensus.

The company's consolidated operating margin fell 180 bps to 17.4% of sales vs. 17.6% consensus. Operating margin in the Americas segment was down 100 bps to 22.0%. Cost of sales came in at 41.5% vs. 41.8% anticipated.

Starbucks opened 541 net stores during FQ1 to take its total store count to 29,865 (+7% Y/Y).

Starbucks expects FY19 EPS of $2.68 to $2.73 vs. $2.61 to $2.66 prior view and $2.65 consensus. Consolidated revenue growth of 5% to 7% is anticipated, in-line prior guidance.

SBUX management has a conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Shares of SBUX are up 2.99% AH to $65.81.

