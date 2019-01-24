Intel -7% on downside FY revenue guide

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) drops 7% on Q4 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue despite a 9% Y/Y growth. Downside Q1 and FY revenue guidance pair with a Data Center revenue miss for a shaky quarter.

Intel says Q4 revenue was below October 2018 expectations due to a mix of weaker modem demand, slowdown in China, cloud customers absorbing capacity, and the weakening NAND environment.

Downside Q1 guidance has revenue of $16B (consensus: $17.34B) and EPS of $0.87 (consensus: $1.02). The data-centric business is expected to dip in the low-single digits Y/Y while PC-centric grows the same amount.

Mixed FY guidance has revenue of $71.5B (consensus: $73.11B) and EPS of $4.60 (consensus: $4.51). Data-centric expected up mid-single digits Y/Y and PC-centric down low-single digits.

Q4 revenue breakdown: Client Computing, $9.82B (consensus: $10.01B); Data Center, $6.1B (consensus: $6.35B); IoT, $816M (consensus: $812.7M); Non-Volatile Memory Solutions, $1.11B (consensus: $1.12B); Programmable Solutions, $612M (consensus: $518.7M); Other, $231M (consensus: $297.5M).

Desktop unit volume dropped 7% Q/Q and 8% Y/Y while ASPs rose 5% and 13%, respectively. Notebook units dropped 10% on the quarter and grew 1% on the year with ASPs up 3% and 6%. Data center units fell 3% Q/Q and grew 9% Y/Y with ASPs up 2% and 1%.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release and Earnings presentation are here.

Previously: Intel beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (Jan. 24)