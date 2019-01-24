Western Digital -4% on Q2 misses

  • Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) falls 4.4% on Q2 results that missed EPS and revenue estimates with revenue down 21% Y/Y. Guidance will come on the earnings call scheduled for 5:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.
  • Key management quote from CEO Steve Milligan: “Despite a softening business environment, our fiscal Q2 results were generally within our guidance ranges. We are taking actions to better align our cost and expense structure to near-term business conditions while continuing to deliver innovative solutions to drive our future success."
  • Press release.
  • Previously: Western Digital misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (Jan. 24)
