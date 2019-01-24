Albemarle reaches agreement with Chile in lithium dispute
Jan. 24, 2019 4:39 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)ALBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) says it reached an agreement with Chile's Corfo state development agency related to a 2016 contract that stipulates the company provide as much as 25% of its annual production at a discount to companies seeking to produce battery metals within Chile.
- Corfo will not file a previously announced arbitration claim after agreeing on a process for establishing and validating the preferential price and terms to be offered to specialized manufacturers.
- ALB agrees to produce 40K-45K metric tons of lithium on an LCE basis from its La Negra facility, and says the expansion of the site to the full 85K metric ton capacity remains on track to begin commissioning in 2020.