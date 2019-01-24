Lantronix gains after EMEA drives revenue beat in Q2

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is up 6.2% in light after-hours trading following a revenue beat in its fiscal Q2 earnings.

The company rode heavy gains in EMEA to an overall 6.7% increase in sales.

Net income rose by 15% (non-GAAP), meanwhile. Gross profit margin dipped to 55% from a previous 55.7%.

Revenue by product line: Internet of Things, $9.07M (up 13.9%); IT Management, $2.89M (down 10.3%); Other, $156,000 (down 0.1%).

Revenue by region: Americas, $6.18M (down 1.7%); EMEA, $4.08M (up 28.6%); Asia Pacific/Japan, $1.85M (down 1.1%).

Cash and equivalents rose to $19.4M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

