Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) falls 1.2% in after-hours trading after Q4 EPS of $2.03 falls short of the estimate by 3 cents

Compares with adjusted EPS of $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total network volume of $99.0B rises 3.8% from $95.4B in Q3.

Q4 rewards cost of $277M edges down from $280M in Q3 and $283M in Q4 2017.

Q4 revenue net of interest expense of $2.81B matches consensus estimate; increases 3.1% Q/Q and 7.4% Y/Y.

Q4 provision for loan losses of $800M, up 7.8% from Q3 and up 18% Y/Y; net principal charge-off rate increases to 3.08% vs. $2.97% in Q3.

90+ days delinquency rate, excluding PCI loans, of 1.08% vs. 1.00% in Q3.

Q4 credit card average loans $70.6B, up 2.9% from Q3 and up 8.9% Y/Y.

Book value per share of $33.58 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $32.60 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

