Stocks finish mixed amid mostly strong earnings, trade worries

Stocks ended mixed following a round of better than expected corporate earnings coupled with ongoing global growth concerns.

Sentiment was weak from the start after Commerce Secretary Ross said the U.S. and China are still "miles and miles" from reaching a trade deal, and European Central Bank President Draghi said significant stimulus is still needed for the eurozone, adding to concerns about the pace of future economic growth.

The U.S.-China trade dispute "clearly remains the largest unresolved geopolitical force for the U.S. equity market," says Michael Shaoul, chairman and CEO of Marketfield Asset Management. "Most of the market moves this week were driven by competing headlines" related to the dispute.

Nevertheless, the cyclical information technology (+0.9%), energy (+0.6%) and industrial (+0.6%) sectors managed to outperform the broader market, while consumer staples (-1.3%), health care (-0.9%) and materials (-0.6%) were the only groups to finish in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices finished higher, pushing the yield on the two-year note 3 bps lower to 2.56% and the 10-year yield down 4 bps to 2.71%.

WTI March crude oil settled +1% to $53.13/bbl.