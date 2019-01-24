Shentel adds wireless subs, broadband customers in Q4 metrics
Jan. 24, 2019 5:01 PM ETShenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)SHENBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- In its preliminary operating stats for Q4, Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) says it closed out with a robust quarter for wireless subscribers and continued progress in its broadband business.
- Postpaid wireless net adds were a record 9,639; prepaid net adds were 3,242.
- For the full year, postpaid wireless retail churn was cut to 1.82%. Prepaid churn was 4.45%, the lowest annualized figure in four years.
- In the Cable business, overall revenue-generating units were up 695 from the previous quarter to 135,145, thanks to broadband (where it added 1,090 to reach 68,179). Voice RGUs were up 98 to 23,366, while video declined 493 to 43,600.
- For the full year, broadband adds of 4,261 and voice adds of 811 offset losses in video of 3,013.