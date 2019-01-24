PG&E warns it still faces 'extensive litigation... deteriorating financial situation'

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) -9% after-hours, following today's 74% surge that pushed its stock price to its highest since Jan. 11.

PG&E releases a statement confirming that Cal Fire concluded that the company's equipment did not cause the 2017 Tubbs wildfire but warning that it still faces "extensive litigation, significant potential liabilities and a deteriorating financial situation, which was further impaired by the recent credit agency downgrades to below investment grade."

"Resolving the legal liabilities and financial challenges stemming from the 2017 and 2018 wildfires will be enormously complex," PG&E says, reminding of the "thousands of wildfire victims and others who have already made claims and likely thousands of others we expect to make claims."