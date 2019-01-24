SVB Financial -2.8% even after Q4 beat

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) declines 2.8% in after-hours trading even as Q4 EPS of $4.96 beat the average analyst estimate by 23 cents.

Q4 net interest income (FTE basis) of $517.4M, up 4.3% from Q3.

Q4 net interest margin of 3.69% vs. 3.62% in Q3.

Average loans balances rose 4.4% Q/Q to $27.5B.

2019 outlook, including expected results of SVB Leerink, which was acquired on Jan. 4, 2019: Sees core fee income increasing at a percentage rate in the high 60s and sees noninterest expense, including investment banking expenses, increasing at mid-30s percentage rate.

Conference call at 6:00 PM ET.

