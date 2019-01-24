Goldman's commodities chief sees 'significant rise' for oil in 2019

There's "significant upside" ahead for crude oil, says Goldman Sachs head of commodities research David Currie, believing Brent crude likely will "overshoot" his $67.50/bbl price target this year.

Among factors Currie cites: China imports were still up 30% Y/Y in December, supply is still coming off the market from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries, global demand remains at least benign if not robust, and most recent economic data shows that what people think will happen is more negative than the hard data would suggest.

Separately, sentiment in the midstream sector has bottomed after deteriorating last year, according to Goldman analysts led by Jerren Holder.

The firm notes that active funds saw redemptions of $1.3B in December while passively managed vehicles saw some of these funds redirected with $500M of inflows.

The Goldman crew says Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is its top pick in the sector, with favorite large-cap ideas including Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG), Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) and Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP).

