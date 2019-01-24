Triumph Group to sell metallics machining business; shares +4.1%

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is up 4.1% in after-hours trading after announcing it has a definitive deal to sell its metallics machining business.
It will sell the operations to NWI Holdings, an affiliate of TECT Aerospace and TECT Power.
The operations comprise Triumph Structures-Kansas City, Triumph Structures-Wichita, Triumph Gear Systems-Toronto, and Triumph Northwest in Oregon.
Combined, they generated revenues of about $121M for the fiscal year ended last March 31.
Shares rose 26% during the regular session after news that Triumph was selilng its jet wing manufacturing unit to Bombardier.
