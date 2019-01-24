Total CEO Pouyanne sees Middle East instability as top risk for oil markets

Looming instability in the Middle East - not supply, demand, sanctions on Iran’s oil industry or political upheaval in Venezuela - most worries Total (NYSE:TOT) CEO Patrick Pouyanne, he tells CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"The main risk for the oil market is the situation in the Middle East because this is the big area of production, not only in Saudi Arabia but in the UAE and Kuwait. There’s Iraq and Iran and this region is connected," Pouyanne says.

"It's clear that the events of the last quarter of the year around Saudi Arabia and Iran which are the two big blocs there, have worried a lot of people so there is purely a premium risk," according to Pouyanne.

The CEO also says demand remains robust but that if import tariffs between the U.S. and China end up damaging economic growth, particularly in China and other emerging markets where oil demand is typically strong, oil markets could react negatively, "so the only world I can use to describe the market is 'volatility'."