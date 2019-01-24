Timely trade in PG&E options reaps millions in paper profit

A well-timed trade in PG&E (NYSE:PCG) options reaped a huge paper profit after shares soared 74% when a state regulator cleared the company from any responsibilities related to the 2017 Tubbs wildfire.

Minutes before the shares jumped, an unnamed trader paid $200K for 10K call contracts betting on the shares rising above $12 by Feb. 8; PG&E shares were at $7.34 at the time and went on to end the day at $13.95, sparking the paper value of the contracts to $3.7M.

Yesterday, another 10K call contracts betting on PG&E shares rising above $10 by Feb. 1 were bought for $300K; by the close of trading today, these contracts were worth $4.7M on paper.

The two trades likely were made by the same trader, surmises Henry Schwartz, president of Trade Alert, adding that they are likely to invite regulators’ scrutiny.