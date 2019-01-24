Medtronic boosts cardiac ablation with EPIX acquisition deal

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is acquiring EPIX Therapeutics in a move to expand its cardiac ablation portfolio.

Terms weren't disclosed; EPIX is a privately held pre-revenue company making a novel, catheter-based, temperature-controlled system for treating those with cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation.

EPIX's flagship DiamondTemp system (which uses radiofrequency heat to create scar tissue in the heart) received CE Mark in Europe in 2017, and is limited to investigational use in the U.S.

The deal's expected to close in Medtronic's fourth fiscal quarter (Jan. 26 to April 26).

While the deal's expected to be dilutive to near-term adjusted EPS, Medtronic intends to offset the dilution.