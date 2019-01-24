Starbucks rides out China bumps

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin Johnson says the company will continue to play the long game in China amid the deceleration in growth in the region.

There were some concerns on the company's China business following Apple's market-rattling warning, but same-store sales increased 1% in China during FQ1 as pricing/mix helped offset a 2% decline in transactions. On the post-earnings conference call, Johnson said new stores in China are "highly profitable" so far.

Shares of Starbucks are up 1.90% in AH trading.

