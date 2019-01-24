Colorado mineral rights law challenged in court

In the latest salvo in the battle over oil and gas drilling in Colorado, an anti-fracking group has filed a lawsuit in federal court that challenges a state law that allows oil and gas companies to drill a property owner’s minerals without consent of the owner.

The lawsuit claims Colorado's "forced pooling" statute, which allows an oil and gas operator to pay to extract minerals belonging to those unwilling to sell their deposits, violates mineral owners’ rights to contract, equal protection and due process and that the owners often find themselves signing leases under duress.

Defendants include the State of Colorado and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which regulates the state’s oil industry.

Last November, Colorado voters defeated a measure that would have required a greater distance between new oil and gas development and public spaces.

Potentially relevant tickers include APC, NBL, BCEI, SRCI, XOG, HPR, PDCE, WES.