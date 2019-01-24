Pentagon probes Amazon over JEDI contract

The Defense Department is looking into the bidding process on the lucrative Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program to determine if Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) created a conflict of interest by hiring a former Pentagon employee who helped develop a cloud-computing procurement contract.

The former Pentagon employee has bounced from working for Amazon Web Services to the government and back to AWS again.

The $10B JEDI contract for running the Pentagon's cloud computer services is being awarded to a single company sometime this spring. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) are all still in the mix for the contract, while Google has dropped out.